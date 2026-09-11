Drunk NDMC JE nabbed for firing into air

A 29-year-old junior engineer working on an NDMC project was arrested after he allegedly fired shots into the air while travelling in a car in Bada Bazar, Rajender Nagar, early on Thursday, the police said.

The incident took place around 2 am when beat staff received information about firing in the area by a man travelling in a white car.

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A police team reached the spot and apprehended the accused, identified as Gagan Deep Singh, a resident of Old Rajender Nagar. He is originally from Kankhal in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

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The police said Singh was found under the influence of alcohol. A .32-bore revolver, along with two live and two empty cartridges, was recovered from his possession. Five additional live cartridges were found in the revolver’s holster. The weapon was stated to be licensed.

According to the breath alcohol concentration (BAC) test, Singh had 235 mg/100 ml of alcohol in his blood.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that he fired the rounds into the air without any apparent reason and was allegedly heavily intoxicated at the time, the police said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Singh has been arrested and further investigation is underway.