Drunk Noida man jumps into drain, dies

PTI

Noida, July 7

A 35-year-old man jumped into a drain here in an inebriated state, with the police saying his body was pulled out on Friday after a 25-hour search.

Locals on Thursday informed officials at Sector 49 police station that Subhash alias Sitti, a resident of JJ Colony in Sector 50, had jumped into a drain under the influence of alcohol and gone missing amid heavy rain. “The local police with the help of the fire brigade tirelessly searched for Subhash in the drain. Divers and fishing nets were also used but could not find him due to the strong flow of water,” a police spokesperson said.

“The search continued on Friday also and, after tireless efforts of 25 hours, his body has been recovered from the drain near Sector 101,” the official said. The distance between the spot where he jumped and where his body was found is over 5 km.