DSGMC forms 11-member committee to study UCC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 10

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) today announced the constitution of an 11-member committee to gather views of the Sikh community on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon said Justice Talwant Singh, a former High Court judge, would head the committee. Its members include Tarlochan Singh, a former MP; RS Ahuja, Sikh Forum president; RP Singh, former chairman of Punjab and Sind Bank; Baljit Singh Daduwal, former HSGMC president; Hemkund Sahib Trust president Narenderjit Singh Bindra; Surinder Singh Jodhka, Amarjeet Singh Narang, Jasbir Singh Jaipur, Harmeet Singh Kalka and Jagdip Singh Kahlon.

The committee has been tasked to prepare a draft on the viewpoint of the Sikhs on the UCC. A 14-member advisory panel has also been formed to assist the panel.

The advisory panel will have as its members Charanjiv Singh (Karnataka); Dr Mohinder Singh of Bhai Veer Singh Sadan; Gurvinder Singh Dhamija, Haryana Gurdwara Committee; Jasbir Singh Dhaam (Maharashtra); Gurjeet Singh Kingi, president, Gurdwara Badgaon; Ajaypal Singh Jaipur, Kuldeep Singh Bagga (Hyderabad); Manjit Singh Nayyar (Chennai), Parminder Singh (Lucknow), Satnam Singh Ahluwalia (Kolkata), Satpal Singh (Odisha), Gurdeep Singh Sahota (Dehradun), Surinderpal Singh (UP) and Air Marshal PS Bhangu (retd).