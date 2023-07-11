DSGMC forms 11-member committee to study UCC

New Delhi, July 10
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) today announced the constitution of an 11-member committee to gather views of the Sikh community on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon said Justice Talwant Singh, a former High Court judge, would head the committee. Its members include Tarlochan Singh, a former MP; RS Ahuja, Sikh Forum president; RP Singh, former chairman of Punjab and Sind Bank; Baljit Singh Daduwal, former HSGMC president; Hemkund Sahib Trust president Narenderjit Singh Bindra; Surinder Singh Jodhka, Amarjeet Singh Narang, Jasbir Singh Jaipur, Harmeet Singh Kalka and Jagdip Singh Kahlon.
The committee has been tasked to prepare a draft on the viewpoint of the Sikhs on the UCC. A 14-member advisory panel has also been formed to assist the panel.
The advisory panel will have as its members Charanjiv Singh (Karnataka); Dr Mohinder Singh of Bhai Veer Singh Sadan; Gurvinder Singh Dhamija, Haryana Gurdwara Committee; Jasbir Singh Dhaam (Maharashtra); Gurjeet Singh Kingi, president, Gurdwara Badgaon; Ajaypal Singh Jaipur, Kuldeep Singh Bagga (Hyderabad); Manjit Singh Nayyar (Chennai), Parminder Singh (Lucknow), Satnam Singh Ahluwalia (Kolkata), Satpal Singh (Odisha), Gurdeep Singh Sahota (Dehradun), Surinderpal Singh (UP) and Air Marshal PS Bhangu (retd).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Downpour, death, devastation in North
Toll 30 | PM takes stock of situation | 39 NDRF teams deploy...
Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana's low-lying areas hit; 6 killed
10,000 acres of fields submerged in Karnal
4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut
Washed away by rain, 60-metre Chamba-Seri stretch being repa...