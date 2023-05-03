DSGMC forms 3-member committee to probe fraud

New Delhi, May 2
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon today said the DSGMC has formed a three-member panel to probe allegations of fraud levelled against DSGMC member and former Chairman of Dharam Prachar Committee Parmjit Singh Rana.
Akali Dal leader Jujhar Singh had yesterday levelled these allegations, said a statement of the DSGMC.
Kalka and Kahlon said the DSGMC has received a written complaint from Jujhar Singh in which he has levelled allegations against Rana on misappropriation of DSGMC funds when he was Chairman of Dharam Prachar Committee.
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committeesaid the three-member panel will probe allegations in a time-bound manner and submit a report. A further course of action will be decided after receiving a report of the panel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink
Development comes days after nephew Ajit denied buzz about g...
No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation
interim protection in defamation case declined
Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota
PM takes swipe, says bid to ‘lock up Bajrangbali’