DSGMC forms 3-member committee to probe fraud

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon today said the DSGMC has formed a three-member panel to probe allegations of fraud levelled against DSGMC member and former Chairman of Dharam Prachar Committee Parmjit Singh Rana.

Akali Dal leader Jujhar Singh had yesterday levelled these allegations, said a statement of the DSGMC.

Kalka and Kahlon said the DSGMC has received a written complaint from Jujhar Singh in which he has levelled allegations against Rana on misappropriation of DSGMC funds when he was Chairman of Dharam Prachar Committee.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committeesaid the three-member panel will probe allegations in a time-bound manner and submit a report. A further course of action will be decided after receiving a report of the panel.