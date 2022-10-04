DSGMC forms research board on Sikh history

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 3

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has announced a historical research board for the promotion of Sikhism and the preservation of objects related to Gurus.

Harmeet Singh Kalka, DSGMC chief, and Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, general secretary, made the announcement at a press meet here today. The board will comprise Maninder Singh Patiala, Simar Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chetan Singh, Manpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh Nag, Harbans Kaur Sagu and Tejwinder Singh.