DSGMC to back BJP in Delhi civic body elections

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) announced their support to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday in the presence of Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Delhi BJP vice president Rajiv Babbar and BJP leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Harish Khurana.

The DSGMC leaders acknowledging the Union Government’s efforts for the betterment of the Sikh community hailed decisions such as the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s 400th birth anniversary at the Red Fort, constituting an SIT to reinvestigate the 1984 riots cases and punishing Sajjan Kumar and other culprits, which the Congress protected and honoured.

The leaders were of the opinion that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, has adopted a policy similar to that of the Congress. AAP-led Delhi government was the first to not have any Sikh as a Minister in Delhi for the past 7 years.