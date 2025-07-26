DSGMC to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom with Kirtan Samagam

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will organise a special Kirtan Samagam in the national capital on Sunday to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, and his three brave companions — Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala.

The spiritual gathering will be held at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, New Delhi, from 10 am to 1.45 pm.

Announcing the event, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said the Samagam would serve as a tribute to the martyrs and also as a moment of reflection and inspiration for the younger generation. He emphasised that the sacrifices made by Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and his companions in defence of religious freedom remain a beacon of courage and moral integrity even today.

The event is being organised in collaboration with all Istri Satsang Sabhas (women’s congregational groups) across Delhi. As part of the tribute, more than 350 women will participate in Gurmat Kirtan, accompanied by several renowned raagis and dhaadi jathas.

Among the notable performers are Bibi Sarabjit Kaur Mangewale, Bibi Rajvinder Kaur from Batala, Bibi Manpreet Kaur from Bareilly and Professor Manjeet Kaur from Shaheed Missionary College, Amritsar. The Bhai Lakhi Shah Vanjara Hall is expected to resonate with soulful renditions of Gurbani and emotional tributes to the martyrs.

On this sacred occasion, continuous Guru Ka Langar will be served to all devotees, upholding the Sikh values of service, equality and compassion.

The DSGMC has urged members of the sangat to attend the Samagam in large numbers with their families to pay tribute to the martyrs. The event aims to renew the community’s commitment to the values of sacrifice, justice exemplified by Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.