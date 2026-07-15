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Home / Delhi / DSGMC writes to PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur corridor ahead of Punjab visit

DSGMC writes to PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur corridor ahead of Punjab visit

The pilgrimage through the Kartarpur corridor was suspended on May 7, 2025, with the commencement of Operation Sindoor

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:38 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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A view of the Kartarpur corridor. File photo
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Days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has written to him, urging the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor in view of the sentiments of Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sikh Sangat in India and abroad.

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In its letter, DSGMC stated that reopening the corridor would enable devotees to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years of his life. The shrine is located in Pakistan and can be accessed from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.

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The pilgrimage through the Kartarpur corridor was suspended on May 7, 2025, with the commencement of Operation Sindoor. The letter thanked the Union Government for facilitating the visit of four Sikh jathas to historical gurdwaras in Pakistan over the past year.

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DSGMC appealed to the Union Government to restore the pilgrimage route at the earliest, after completing all necessary security and diplomatic arrangements. DSGMC office-bearers requested the Prime Minister to announce the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor during his visit to Punjab.

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