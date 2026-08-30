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Home / Delhi / DTC chief transferred amid e-bus expansion

DTC chief transferred amid e-bus expansion

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:09 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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The transfer of DTC Managing Director Jitendra Yadav to Lakshadweep comes amid a familiar pattern of frequent changes at the helm of the capital’s transport lifeline, where several officials have been moved before completing even a year. The churn in leadership has made it difficult to maintain continuity in the corporation’s management.

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Yadav, a 2010-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been transferred from Delhi to Lakshadweep with immediate effect and until further orders. The order was issued on Friday by the Home Ministry.

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A revised order from the ministry said the transfer would take effect after approval from the competent authority. Copies of the order were sent to Delhi and other administrative areas under the AGMUT cadre, including Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Goa.

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During his recent tenure, bringing new electric buses into the DTC fleet and expanding their operations remained a key area of work. Activity related to the operation of new e-buses and the arrangements required for them was also visible during 2025-26.

The process of upgrading existing bus depots for electric buses moved ahead, including tender processes linked to the upgradation of Kanjhawala Depot II, Rajghat Depot III and Dilshad Garden Depot.

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