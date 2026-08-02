DTC extends pink ticket facility till August 15

Women commuters in Delhi will be able to continue travelling free on DTC and Delhi Government buses using pink tickets until August 15, with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) extending the existing system by two weeks to facilitate a smooth transition to the Pink Saheli Smart Card.

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Under a circular issued by the DTC’s Operations Department on July 31, the deadline for making the Pink Saheli Smart Card (NCMC) mandatory has been deferred from August 1 to August 16.

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According to the revised instructions, conductors in all DTC and Delhi Government buses will continue issuing pink tickets to women passengers under the existing arrangement up to August 15.

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However, from August 16, only women passengers possessing a valid Pink Saheli Smart Card and using it in the prescribed manner while boarding and travelling will be eligible for free travel.

Women who do not have the smart card after the revised deadline will no longer be issued pink tickets and will have to purchase regular tickets for travel in DTC and cluster buses.

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The circular states that the extension has been granted to ensure a smooth transition to the smart card-based system and give commuters additional time to obtain the card.

To facilitate the rollout, the DTC has directed all depot managers, regional managers, conductors and enforcement staff to widely publicise the revised timeline and encourage women commuters to collect the Pink Saheli Smart Card from designated distribution centres before August 16.

The transport utility has also instructed field staff to intensify awareness campaigns through depot announcements, in-bus announcements, social media and print and electronic media during the extended period.

The circular specifically directs officials to ensure that no woman commuter is denied free travel until August 15 under the existing arrangement. Conductors have also been instructed to politely inform passengers that the Pink Saheli Smart Card will become mandatory for availing the free travel benefit from August 16, failing which the prescribed fare will be charged.