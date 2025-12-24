DT
DTC proposes two new bus routes to improve connectivity to Metro stations

DTC proposes two new bus routes to improve connectivity to Metro stations

New routes will be introduced through rationalisation of existing services, without adding buses to current fleet

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:33 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File Photo
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has proposed the introduction of two new bus routes—192A and 212A—to improve Metro connectivity and last-mile access across several parts of the city, the Delhi Government said on Tuesday.

Officials said the new routes would be introduced through rationalisation of existing services, without adding buses to the current fleet. The move is aimed at expanding coverage, improving commuter convenience and maintaining the DTC’s revenue performance.

Under the proposal, Route 212 (Anand Vihar ISBT–Anand Parvat), currently operated with 18 buses, will be split into two routes—212 and the new 212A—with nine buses on each.

The change will increase the number of metro stations connected along the corridor from three to eight. New stations to be covered include Maujpur–Babarpur, Zafrabad, Welcome, Shahdara and Mansarovar Park, in addition to Anand Vihar and Dilshad Garden.

Similarly, Route 192 (Kashmere Gate–Keshav Nagar), which currently operates with eight buses, will be rationalised by deploying four buses on the existing route and four on the new Route 192A.

The new alignment will improve access to metro stations such as Model Town, Azadpur and Majlis Park, while maintaining connectivity with key interchange stations including Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, Vidhan Sabha, Vishwavidyalaya and GTB Nagar, officials said.

The changes are expected to benefit daily commuters, including students and office-goers, particularly in areas such as Burari, Anand Vihar, Shahdara, Model Town, Azadpur and parts of inner Delhi.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “The new routes will improve last-mile connectivity, strengthen Metro integration and reduce travel time for daily commuters, while optimising existing bus resources and sustaining the DTC’s financial performance.”

