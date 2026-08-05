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Home / Delhi / Delhi Transport Corporation starts new bus service from Civic Centre to Bakner

Delhi Transport Corporation starts new bus service from Civic Centre to Bakner

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:57 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi. File Photo
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday launched a new Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus service connecting the MCD headquarters at Dr SPM Civic Centre with Bakner Village in outer north Delhi, aimed at improving connectivity for commuters travelling along the route.

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The new service, Route No 131, was flagged off by MCD Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav and Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma.

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According to the MCD, buses will leave Bakner Village at 8 am and 8.30 am, while return services from the Civic Centre will depart at 5.45 pm and 6.30 pm. The route will cover key locations, including Rajghat, ISBT, Mukarba Chowk and Shani Mandir.

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Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said the service would benefit students, women, senior citizens, government employees and daily commuters by providing access to affordable public transport and reducing travel time. He added that the initiative was aimed at strengthening public transport connectivity in the area.

Sharma said better public transport would not only make daily travel easier but would also reduce dependence on private vehicles, helping ease traffic congestion and supporting environmental conservation.

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The civic body said the new route was expected to address the long-pending demand for improved public transport connectivity between the MCD headquarters and Bakner Village.

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