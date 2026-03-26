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Home / Delhi / DTCP cracks down on M3M Urbana in Gurugram for illegal construction, commercial misuse

DTCP cracks down on M3M Urbana in Gurugram for illegal construction, commercial misuse

The space, approved as an open area, had been converted into a marketplace, compromising fire safety, ventilation, and traffic movement

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:24 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana, issued a show-cause notice to M3M Urbana’s developer and Resident Welfare Association (RWA) in Sector 66, Gurugram, for alleged illegal construction and commercial use of designated open spaces. This action followed a complaint via the CM Flying Squad about unauthorised shops and kiosks in the complex’s common area.

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DTCP officials found multiple kiosks and food outlets, including Gullu’s, Chaa-Chaat Chowpal, and Belgian Waffle, operating in violation of the approved layout plan. An IndusInd Bank ATM and an illegal cricket box facility were also discovered. The space, approved as an open area, had been converted into a marketplace, compromising fire safety, ventilation, and traffic movement.

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The misuse of common areas for commercial rent collection was also flagged as a violation of ‘Deed of Declaration’.

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DTCP Enforcement Wing official Amit Madholia stated that the company must submit details of illegal constructions, permissions, and approved plans within 15 days. Failure to comply may result in sealing unauthorised shops and structures, and further legal action.

The department has asked the concerned parties to appear before DTCP officials at HSVP Complex in Sector 14 and provide necessary documents, including approved building plans and occupation certificates.

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The department reiterated that common areas in commercial properties cannot be used for private or commercial purposes without prior approval. This enforcement drive is part of a broader effort to curb illegal constructions in Gurugram.

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