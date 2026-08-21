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Home / Delhi / DTF seeks impartial probe into alleged admission malpractices at Hindu College

DTF seeks impartial probe into alleged admission malpractices at Hindu College

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:27 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Faculty of Arts at North Campus, Delhi University. File
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The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Delhi University (DU), has sought an independent and time-bound enquiry into the alleged irregularities in admissions at Hindu College, particularly in sports and ECA admissions from Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

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In a letter dated August 20, the DTF alleged that the Principal of Hindu College facilitated excess admissions in select departments, despite the university having already conceded that the admissions beyond the sanctioned number were inadvertent. The organisation alleged that the college’s statutory bodies had flagged the error, but that the Principal allegedly “misled and pressured” them to proceed with the admissions.

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The DTF said the admissions were allegedly carried out through “gross procedural violations”, bypassing mechanisms established to ensure fairness and compliance with university regulations. It further said that if statutory bodies were overridden after identifying a breach of regulations, the matter represented a serious erosion of institutional checks and balances.

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The letter also referred to a resolution adopted by the Hindu College Staff Association at its meeting on August 18, concerning alleged malpractices in sports and ECA admissions. According to the DTF, the staff association has expressed no confidence in the Principal and demanded an impartial enquiry into alleged rule violations and possible corrupt practices.

The DTF has demanded that the Vice-Chancellor constitute an independent, time-bound enquiry into the authorisation of the questioned admissions. It has also sought an examination of the role of any other college or university official who may have facilitated the excess admissions, along with an investigation into the chain of administrative approvals through which the process was allowed to proceed.

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The teachers body has further requested that all relevant admission records, correspondence and minutes of statutory body meetings be secured immediately to prevent any tampering and facilitate an impartial enquiry. It has sought submission of the enquiry report within 15 days and its placement before the University’s Executive Council.

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