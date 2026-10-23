DTU awards 7,896 degrees at convocation

Delhi Technological University (DTU) conferred 7,896 degrees, including a record 306 PhDs, at its 12th annual convocation on Thursday. The university also reported 1,833 job offers during the 2025-26 placement season, with the highest annual salary package touching Rs 64 lakh.

Degrees were awarded to students from the 2024-25 and 2025-26 batches, including 5,653 undergraduate and 1,937 postgraduate degrees.

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Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Prof Ajay K Sood attended the ceremony as chief guest, while Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood addressed the graduates through video messages.

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Presenting the university's annual report, Vice-Chancellor Prof Prateek Sharma said 348 companies participated in campus placements during 2025-26, offering 1,833 jobs at an average annual package of Rs 15.04 lakh. International admissions also doubled to 215 compared to the previous year.

The university reported 39 patents granted, 14 sponsored research projects worth Rs 7.59 crore and 36 consultancy projects valued at Rs 13.16 crore. It also secured NAAC A+ accreditation with a CGPA of 3.47 and ranked 30th among engineering institutions in the NIRF rankings.

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Addressing the graduates, Prof Sood urged them to contribute towards India's technological self-reliance through indigenous innovation, deep-tech entrepreneurship and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

In his video message, Sandhu called upon graduates to develop technological solutions for pressing urban challenges, including Delhi's air pollution, water management, waste disposal and mobility.

The university also honoured several distinguished alumni. Vinod Dham, popularly known as the ‘Father of the Pentium Chip’, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was presented with the Entrepreneur Award.

Chancellor's gold medals were awarded to Madhur Aggarwal and Lavya Thapar in the undergraduate category, and Shristy Goel and Radhika Aggarwal in the postgraduate category, for the two academic sessions.

The ceremony also marked DTU's 85-year institutional legacy with the release of a commemorative book, “85 Years of Excellence”, documenting its contributions to engineering education, research and technological innovation.