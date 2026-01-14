DT
PT
Home / Delhi / DTU, CSIR-NPL ink pact to boost academic, research collaboration

DTU, CSIR-NPL ink pact to boost academic, research collaboration

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
DTU, CSIR–NPL Sign MoU to Boost Academic and Research Collaboration
Delhi Technological University (DTU) and the CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR–NPL) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic and research collaboration in advanced areas of science and technology.

The MoU was signed at DTU with the objective of fostering joint research, innovation and advanced training. The collaboration will span multiple disciplines, including condensed matter physics, materials science, nanotechnology, quantum science and technology, astrophysics, biological physics, chemistry and engineering.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will promote faculty exchange, joint research projects, collaborative MTech. (by Research) programmes, joint PhD supervision and the submission of joint proposals to national funding agencies.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Prof. Prateek Sharma, Vice Chancellor, DTU; Prof. Vinod Singh, Head, Department of Applied Physics; Prof. Girish Kumar, Dean (R&D); and Sh. Girish Chandra Prasad, Registrar (In-charge), along with senior faculty members. The CSIR–NPL delegation was led by Prof. Venu Gopal Achanta, Director, CSIR–NPL, and included Ajeet Singh, Head (HRD), and Sunil S. Kushvaha, Senior Principal Scientist.

Spearheaded by the Department of Applied Physics, the partnership will also enable sharing of laboratory facilities, organisation of joint conferences and workshops, and cooperation in standards development.

Officials said the collaboration reflects a shared vision between DTU and CSIR–NPL to promote high-impact research, skill development and innovation in line with India’s goal of self-reliance in science and technology.

