DTU founding VC resigns, cites 'personal reasons'

DTU founding VC resigns, cites ‘personal reasons’

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:12 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
Professor Dhananjay Joshi, the founding Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Delhi Teachers’ University (DTU), has stepped down from his post, citing ‘personal reasons’. His resignation was submitted to the Lieutenant Governor’s office on Wednesday, though it is yet to be officially accepted.

“There are personal reasons behind my resignation,” Prof Joshi said. “I submitted my resignation to the L-G on Wednesday. It has not been accepted till now. I have also requested to return to my previous university, which is the GGSIP University,” he added.

Appointed as the first VC of DTU, Prof Joshi took charge in early 2022 after the university was formally established on January 26, 2022, during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The university was envisioned as a first-of-its-kind institution focused exclusively on teacher training, educational leadership, and policy.

