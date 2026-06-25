DU admissions 2026: Over 8,100 PG admissions confirmed; BTech Round-I allocations released

Delhi University (DU) has released the first round of seat allocations for its BTech programmes under the 2026 admission cycle, while admissions to postgraduate courses continue to witness strong participation from candidates across the country.

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According to the latest admissions data released by the university, a total of 3,620 applications were received for DU's BTech programmes.

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Applicants submitted 10,328 course preferences, reflecting significant interest in the university's engineering courses. Following the completion of Round I, DU has allocated 388 seats, including those under supernumerary categories.

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Meanwhile, admissions to DU's two-year postgraduate programmes have also progressed steadily. As of the closure of the seat acceptance window, the university has recorded 8,163 confirmed admissions across various PG courses.

The admissions data further shows that 1,408 applicants have been approved for fee payment, while 4,569 candidates have chosen to freeze their allotted seats, indicating satisfaction with their current allocations and opting out of subsequent rounds of counselling.

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The latest figures suggest a strong response to both undergraduate and postgraduate admissions at Delhi University, with thousands of candidates securing seats as the admission process moves into its next phase.

University officials are expected to announce further admission rounds and related schedules in the coming days.