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Home / Delhi / DU admissions cross 2.18 lakh mark; B.Com (Hons.) emerges as top choice

DU admissions cross 2.18 lakh mark; B.Com (Hons.) emerges as top choice

Largest undergraduate admission cycle since CSAS was launched in 2022; women outnumber men among registered applicants

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:03 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
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The University of Delhi (DU) has recorded its biggest undergraduate (UG) admission cycle since the launch of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) in 2022, with 2,18,284 candidates completing their registrations for the 2026–27 academic session.

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The latest admission figures show that 2,73,751 aspirants signed up on the CSAS portal, while 2,18,284 completed the registration process and are now in the race for admission to DU’s undergraduate programmes.

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Candidates have also submitted their programme and college preferences under Phase II of the admission process.

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Women continue to outnumber men in this year’s applicant pool. Of the total registered candidates, 1,20,509 are female, while 97,775 are male.

The university will release simulated ranks on July 12, giving candidates an opportunity to assess their probable standing before the first round of seat allocation.

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Based on these ranks, applicants can revise, reorder or edit their programme and college preferences until 4.59 pm on July 13, after which the preference-edit window will close for the first round of allocations.

Admission data also reveals the programmes attracting the highest demand this year.

B.Com (Hons.) has emerged as the most preferred course, followed by B.Com, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.A. Programme (History + Political Science), B.A. (Hons.) History, B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology, B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics, B.Sc. (Programme) Life Science and B.A. (Hons.) Economics.

With more than 2.18 lakh students now in the admission process, competition for seats in Delhi University’s most sought-after colleges and courses is expected to remain intense.

The simulated rank feature is designed to help candidates make informed decisions before the university prepares its first allocation list.

Admission at a glance

  • Total sign-ups: 2,73,751
  • Registrations completed: 2,18,284
  • Female candidates: 1,20,509
  • Male candidates: 97,775
  • Preference-edit window closes: July 13, 4.59 pm
  • Most preferred course: B.Com (Hons.), followed by B.Com and B.A. (Hons.) English

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