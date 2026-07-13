DU announces extra-curricular activities trial dates for UG admissions

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the tentative schedule and nodal centres for the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota trials for undergraduate admissions 2026-27.

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Physical trials across various categories will commence on July 16, while the detailed category-wise schedule, including individual candidates' trial dates and reporting times, is expected to be released on July 14.

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The trials will be conducted between July 16 and July 21 at designated nodal colleges, with different categories scheduled over multiple days.

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According to the university, the detailed trial schedule, specifying the date and reporting time for every candidate, will be published after the closure of the ECA application correction window.

The schedule is likely to be uploaded on July 14, and candidates have been advised to regularly check the university website, as no individual communication will be sent.

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"The detailed schedule of trials for each ECA category, indicating the date and time slot allotted to individual candidates, shall be published in due course, most likely by July 14. No separate or personal communication shall be sent to candidates regarding their appearance for the physical trials," the university said in its notification.

Among the major categories, Dance (Indian Classical, Indian Folk, Western and Choreography), Debate (Hindi and English), Music (Vocal) and Theatre trials will begin on July 16 and continue for nearly a week, excluding Sunday, at their respective nodal colleges.

Yoga trials will begin on July 17 at P.G.D.A.V. (Evening) College and are expected to conclude within two days. Fine Arts trials at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College and the Quiz test at Zakir Hussain Delhi College (Evening) will commence on July 20.

On July 21, Creative Writing (Hindi and English) trials will be held at Hansraj College. Trials for Digital Media, Music Instrumental (Indian and Western) and Divinity will also begin the same day and are expected to continue for two to four days, depending on the category.

The university has issued a special advisory for candidates travelling from outside Delhi, urging them to make travel and accommodation arrangements without waiting for their individual trial schedule.

"Outstation candidates are advised to book their travel tickets, subject to availability, for any date within the trial date range announced for their respective category. It is recommended that tickets be booked at the earliest," the notification stated.

DU has also assured candidates that those facing a clash between their allotted trial date and confirmed travel plans may request a change by writing to [eca@admission.du.ac.in].

The university said such requests would be considered and accommodated, subject to feasibility within the notified trial period.

The university has clarified that NCC and NSS applicants will not be required to appear for physical trials. Instead, their marks will be uploaded on the DU admissions portal around July 25-26, followed by a two to three-day grievance window before the admission process proceeds further.