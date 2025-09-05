DU announces mop-up round through Class XII marks

Delhi University (DU) has announced a special mop-up round to fill vacant seats in undergraduate programmes across its colleges.

Instead of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, the university will now allot these seats on the basis of Class XII board examination marks. The decision comes after several institutions, particularly off-campus colleges, reported a large number of vacancies despite multiple rounds of allocation.

The list of vacant seats was released on September 4 at 5 pm on the DU’s admission portal and applications will be accepted till September 7 (4:59 pm). Seat allocation is scheduled between September 8 and September 11, and candidates who receive an offer will have to complete fee payment by 5 pm on September 13.

Only those students who have not yet secured admission to DU through CUET are eligible for this round, while candidates already admitted to any college under CUET will not be allowed to apply.

Applicants will have to register on the official portal and pay a non-refundable mop-up registration fee of Rs 1,000 in addition to the application fee of Rs 250 for UR, OBC (NCL) and EWS categories, and Rs 100 for SC, ST and PwBD categories.

Admissions will be decided on the basis of “Best of Four” marks in Class XII, with one language subject mandatory, and no supernumerary seats will be created except under the PwBD quota.

Officials said the move was aimed at maximising enrolment and ensuring that colleges do not begin the academic year with large numbers of empty classrooms. With the application deadline set for September 7, this mop-up round is being seen as the last opportunity for aspirants to enter DU’s UG programmes this year.