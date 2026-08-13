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Home / Delhi / DU announces UG upgrade and spot admission schedule

DU announces UG upgrade and spot admission schedule

One-year PG allocation process begins

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:42 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Delhi University. File
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The University of Delhi (DU) announced the schedule for the next phase of the undergraduate (UG) admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2026-27, including the upgrade window and Spot Admission Round-I.The university has also released the allocation-cum-admission schedule for its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes 2026-27.
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Under the UG admission process, candidates will be able to use the Upgrade and Preference Record Window from August 16 to 17, with upgraded allocations to be declared on August 19. The schedule covers Round-II for candidates under CW, ECA, Sports and performance-based programmes, including Music, Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Physical Education (PE) and Health Education & Sports (HE&S).

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Candidates will have to accept their allocated seats by August 20. Colleges will verify and approve applications by August 21, while the deadline for online fee payment is August 22.

……Spot Round-I from Aug 23…..

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The DU will subsequently conduct Spot Admission Round-I. The list of vacant seats will be displayed on August 23, and candidates can opt for Spot Admission through their dashboards until August 24.

The Spot Round-I allocation will be declared on August 25. Candidates will have to accept their allotted seats by August 27, followed by college verification until August 28. The final deadline for fee payment is August 29.

According to the DU, candidates who applied through CSAS (UG)-2026, but have not been admitted to any college by August 22 will be eligible to participate in the Spot Round.

The university has made it clear that “There will be no option of ‘Upgrade’ and ‘Withdraw’ during the Spot Admission rounds.” It further stated that the seat allotted in a Spot Admission round “will be final and will not be upgraded in any subsequent round/s of Spot Admission.”

……..One-year PG admissions

For the One Year Postgraduate Programme 2026-27, the DU has announced Round I/II allocation and admission schedules across several programmes.

Round-II includes 19 Master of Science (MSc) programmes, including Anthropology, Biochemistry, Biomedical Sciences, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Environmental Sciences, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, Statistics and Zoology.

Round-I includes Master of Arts (MA) programmes in Applied Psychology, Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Sanskrit, Social Work, Sociology, Urdu, Commerce and various music disciplines. The notice also lists MA programmes in Arabic, Bengali, French, German, Hispanic, Italian, Punjabi, Persian and Journalism (Hindi).

The first/second round allocations for the one-year PG programmes will be declared on August 12. Candidates can accept seats until August 15, departments will verify applications till August 17, and the deadline for fee payment is August 18.

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