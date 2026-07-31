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Home / Delhi / DU approves pay protection, VC rules out contractual staff cuts

DU approves pay protection, VC rules out contractual staff cuts

EC clears employee welfare measures as varsity targets global top 200 rank in five years

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:54 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Delhi University. File photo
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Delhi University (DU) Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh on Thursday said there was no proposal under consideration to remove non-teaching employees working on a contractual basis at the university, putting to rest concerns over the future of such staff during discussions on the issue at the 1,283rd meeting of the Delhi University Executive Council (EC).

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The clarification came during the Zero Hour of the EC meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor.

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Setting out the university’s larger ambition, Prof Singh said DU aims to be among the world’s top 200 universities within the next five years.

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He highlighted the university’s performance in the QS World University Rankings 2027, where DU secured the 322nd position globally, compared with the 521-530 band in 2022.

Prof Singh said the university’s rise by 199 positions in four years was a significant achievement and credited its teachers, students, officers and employees for the progress.

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In another significant decision, the EC approved the recommendations of a committee on pay protection for teachers who were appointed temporarily through due procedures before securing permanent appointments in universities or colleges.

The provision will cover faculty members who were appointed through prescribed recruitment procedures, including open recruitment through advertisements and duly constituted selection committees. It will apply to eligible appointments made from April 1, 2022.

The School of Open Learning (SOL) has also received approval to introduce one-year postgraduate programmes in five subjects, with the programmes also cleared by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The programmes will have a total of 1,500 seats — 200 in M.A. Hindi, 150 in M.A. History, 500 in M.A. Political Science, 75 in M.A. Sanskrit and 575 in M.Com.

The EC also approved a Group Insurance Scheme under a life insurance scheme to provide social security benefits to the dependants of DU employees, including contractual staff.

Under the scheme, employees will be eligible for coverage of Rs 20 lakh through a master policy. The scheme will be voluntary, with subscribers required to pay a monthly premium of Rs 500 plus GST.

The council also approved a proposal to introduce a ‘Semester Away Programme’ in collaboration with foreign higher education institutions under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF)-2022.

The meeting also saw approval of academic matters passed by the Academic Council and the annual accounts of the university, its halls and hostels, Provident Fund and National Pension Scheme for the financial year 2025-26.

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