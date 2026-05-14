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Home / Delhi / DU asks St Stephens to hold principal’s appointment, cites UGC norm violation

DU asks St Stephens to hold principal’s appointment, cites UGC norm violation

The university has now asked the college to convene a fresh selection committee meeting strictly in accordance with UGC norms

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:26 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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Days after Susan Elias was named as the new principal of St Stephen’s College in the national capital, the Delhi University has halted the appointment alleging alleged violations of the UGC Regulations, 2018 in the constitution of the Selection Committee.

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According to the notification, accessed by The Tribune, varsity’s registrar on Thursday issued the direction to the chairman of the governing body of the college, saying that the selection committee, constituted for appointing the principal, did not comply with the provisions laid down under the UGC Regulations, 2018, which prescribe the mandatory composition of the committee, including vice chancellor nominees, higher education experts and subject specialists.

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Highlighting the procedural lapse, the university said, “The University has not been requested to nominate experts as required under UGC Regulations 2018.”

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The letter also reiterated that the entire selection procedure must be conducted transparently during the selection committee meeting itself, with proper documentation, scoring records, merit based recommendations and signatures of all committee members.

Directing the college to immediately pause the process, the university stated, “You are requested not to proceed further with the appointment of the Principal.”

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The university has now asked the college to convene a fresh selection committee meeting strictly in accordance with UGC norms.

The communication, issued with the approval of the competent authority, has brought fresh attention to governance and appointment procedures at one of Delhi University’s most prestigious colleges.

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