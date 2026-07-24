DU asks students to stay away from Jantar Mantar

The University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday urged students and faculty members to stay away from demonstrations and assemblies at Jantar Mantar, warning that participation in unlawful gatherings could invite legal action and pose risks to students’ safety and academic careers.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the university said such gatherings at the designated protest site are regulated under the directives of the Supreme Court of India and appealed to students to prioritise their safety and comply with the law.

Advertisement

“Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action,” the university said.

Advertisement

The DU further cautioned that participation in such activities could have consequences beyond immediate legal action, stating, “Such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities.”

The university also warned students and faculty members about misinformation being circulated amid the ongoing situation.

Advertisement

“Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation,” it said.

College societies condemn crackdown

Student societies from prominent Delhi University (DU) colleges, including St Stephen’s College and Sri Venkateswara College, have come out in support of student protesters and condemned the use of lathicharge and tear gas during the July 20 demonstrations in Central Delhi. The societies called for accountability, transparency and respect for the democratic right to peaceful dissent.

The Civil Services Forum of St Stephen’s College said it “unequivocally condemns the reported coercive police action against peaceful protesters.” The forum said the right to peaceful protest was an essential part of a democracy and urged institutions to respond to public concerns through dialogue and due process.

“Institutions earn public trust not by suppressing voices of concern, but by engaging with them through transparency, dialogue and due process,” the forum said.

Meanwhile, the Quiz Society of Sri Venkateswara College said it “staunchly stands to preserve citizens’ and students’ right to express dissent and protest,” while denouncing the alleged use of physical violence against peaceful protesters.