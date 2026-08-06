DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / DU begins admission to 1-year PG courses, seat allocation schedule out

DU begins admission to 1-year PG courses, seat allocation schedule out

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Faculty of Arts at North Campus, Delhi University. File
Advertisement

The University of Delhi (DU) has begun the admission process for its one-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session, releasing the Round-I admission schedule and key deadlines for candidates, departments and colleges.

Advertisement

According to the university’s notification, the first round of seat allocations was announced on August 4, and candidates must accept their allotted seats by August 6.

Advertisement

Following seat acceptance, departments and centres will verify and approve applications online by August 8. Candidates who receive approval must pay the admission fee by August 9 to confirm their admission.

Advertisement

“The University of Delhi announces the schedule of Round-I for admission to the following one-year postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2026-27,” the notification stated.

The first phase covers 28 one-year postgraduate programmes, including MSc courses in anthropology, biochemistry, biomedical sciences, botany, chemistry, computer science, development communication and extension, electronics, environmental sciences, fabric and apparel sciences, food and nutrition, geology, human development and childhood studies, mathematics, microbiology, physics, resource management and design application, statistics and zoology. It also includes MA programmes in Arabic, Bengali, French, German, Hispanic, Italian, Journalism (Hindi), Persian and Punjabi.

Advertisement

The university said the admission schedule for the remaining one-year postgraduate programmes will be announced separately.

“The University of Delhi will announce the seat allocations for the remaining programmes shortly,” the notice said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts