DU begins admission to 1-year PG courses, seat allocation schedule out

The University of Delhi (DU) has begun the admission process for its one-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session, releasing the Round-I admission schedule and key deadlines for candidates, departments and colleges.

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According to the university’s notification, the first round of seat allocations was announced on August 4, and candidates must accept their allotted seats by August 6.

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Following seat acceptance, departments and centres will verify and approve applications online by August 8. Candidates who receive approval must pay the admission fee by August 9 to confirm their admission.

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“The University of Delhi announces the schedule of Round-I for admission to the following one-year postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2026-27,” the notification stated.

The first phase covers 28 one-year postgraduate programmes, including MSc courses in anthropology, biochemistry, biomedical sciences, botany, chemistry, computer science, development communication and extension, electronics, environmental sciences, fabric and apparel sciences, food and nutrition, geology, human development and childhood studies, mathematics, microbiology, physics, resource management and design application, statistics and zoology. It also includes MA programmes in Arabic, Bengali, French, German, Hispanic, Italian, Journalism (Hindi), Persian and Punjabi.

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The university said the admission schedule for the remaining one-year postgraduate programmes will be announced separately.

“The University of Delhi will announce the seat allocations for the remaining programmes shortly,” the notice said.