DU calls St Stephen’s proposal to absorb outgoing principal ‘beyond powers’

Days after Delhi University asked St Stephen’s College to halt the appointment of Susan Elias as the Principal, another flashpoint has emerged between the varsity and the institution. Delhi University has now raised objections to the reappointment of outgoing principal John Varghese in the college’s English Department.

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In a letter to the college governing body, the DU directed it not to proceed with the proposed absorption of Prof Varghese into the English Department, stating that such a move lacks statutory backing and may violate existing university and UGC regulations that govern appointments in affiliated colleges.

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The development comes amid a leadership transition at the country’s leading science and arts college.

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Varghese, who has been serving as the Principal of St Stephen’s College since 2016, is set to demit office, while Susan Elias is scheduled to assume charge as the new Principal from June 1. Elias is the first woman principal of St Stephen’s in 145 years.

In a formal communication dated May 29, addressed to the chairman of the governing body of St Stephen’s College, the Registrar of the university said the administration had examined recent media reports regarding the proposal to absorb Prof Varghese as a Professor in the English Department after the completion of his tenure as Principal.

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The university acknowledged that the affairs of the college are governed by the governing body and staff council under university statutes. However, it stressed that all appointments and administrative decisions in colleges affiliated to the university must conform to the provisions of the Act, statutes, ordinances and the regulations framed by the UGC.

The letter specifically referred to the extension granted to Prof Varghese as Principal and stated that “the extension of another term as Principal given to Prof John Varghese in violation of UGC regulations” had already been challenged before the Delhi High Court.

According to the communication, objections regarding the extension and the proposed absorption had also been raised by an Assistant Professor of the college, who is serving as the President of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) Committee.

In one of the most significant observations in the letter, the university stated that its statutory bodies were “not impressed by any provisions in the statutes regarding absorption of an employee/person as professor in a college.”

The observation is significant because appointments to permanent teaching positions in colleges affiliated to the DU are generally required to follow a prescribed recruitment process under university and UGC norms. These procedures ordinarily include the existence of a sanctioned vacancy, public advertisement of the post, selection through a duly constituted selection committee and approval by the competent authorities.

The university’s communication indicates that it could not identify any statutory provision permitting direct absorption into the post of professor solely through a recommendation of the college governing body.

The Registrar further informed the college that the matter had been placed before the competent university authorities for necessary action.

“Accordingly, any such recommendations of the governing body are ultra vires and should not be acted upon any further,” the letter stated.

The controversy has once again brought focus on governance practices in minority institutions affiliated to the DU, particularly on issues relating to appointments, extensions, institutional autonomy and compliance with UGC regulations.

St Stephen’s College did not respond to queries regarding the university’s communication till the time of the filing of this report.