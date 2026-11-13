DU cancels PhD registration of scholar accused of assaulting professor, bars him from campus for 3 years

The University of Delhi (DU) has cancelled the PhD registration of research scholar Shubham Singh and barred him from entering the university campus for three years following disciplinary proceedings over his alleged assault on a senior professor of the Faculty of Law.

The disciplinary action relates to an incident on August 17, 2026, when Singh allegedly assaulted and misbehaved with Prof Anupam Jha, Senior Professor at Law Centre-II, near the entrance gate of Umang Bhawan at around 10.30 am.

According to an office order issued by DU Proctor Prof Manoj Kumar Singh on November 13, Prof Jha had reported the incident to the Vice-Chancellor on the same day, alleging that he had been thrashed and beaten by the research scholar.

Taking cognisance of the complaint and examining CCTV footage, the university suspended Singh from his PhD programme with immediate effect on August 17 under Ordinance XV-B. His entry into the university premises was also prohibited, and an independent inquiry committee was constituted to investigate the allegations.

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The committee examined CCTV footage, documentary records, the complaint submitted by Prof Jha, a medico legal case report and the written statement furnished by the Dean of the Faculty of Law. It also attempted to obtain Singh's version of events through emails sent on August 31 and September 1. However, he did not respond with an explanation.

Instead, the committee said, he used "abusive and derogatory language" in an email dated September 2. He also did not respond to multiple telephone calls.

In its report submitted on September 9, the committee noted that the incident needed to be viewed in the context of Singh's previous disciplinary record, rather than as an isolated occurrence. It also observed that Prof Jha had no direct academic supervisory relationship with Singh and found no apparent background that could justify the alleged misconduct.

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The committee strongly condemned the use of vulgar and inappropriate language towards its members, including senior professors and a woman professor.

Emphasising the need for a safe academic environment, it recommended "zero tolerance towards aggression, violence, and other forms of misconduct".

The Proctor's Office subsequently shared the committee's report with Singh on September 29 and gave him seven days to submit his representation. An additional three days were granted through an email on October 6. However, the university said he failed to respond within either deadline.

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After considering the committee's findings and recommendations, the competent authority approved three disciplinary measures under Ordinance XV-B of the DU Act, Statutes and Ordinances. These include cancellation of Singh's PhD registration, a permanent ban on his entry into the university premises for a period of three years, and debarment from seeking admission or appearing in examinations conducted by the university or its affiliated colleges for three years.