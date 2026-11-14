DU clears Rs 17 cr financial aid for child with rare disease

In a major humanitarian initiative, Delhi University (DU) has approved a proposal to provide Rs 17 crore in financial assistance for the treatment of the nine-month-old daughter of a School of Open Learning (SOL) faculty member, who is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type II, a rare genetic disorder.

The decision followed the constitution of a special committee by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh to examine the case, considering the enormous cost of treatment and the urgency of the child’s medical condition. After examining various technical aspects, the committee unanimously recommended the financial assistance, prioritising the child’s life and the need for timely treatment.

Before approaching the university administration, SOL Director Payal Mago had taken up the matter with the SOL Governing Body and secured its approval for the proposal. SOL Academic Association officials also worked to mobilise support and government assistance.

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Their collective efforts helped raise Rs 3.11 crore through contributions and support from Tata Trust, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, ImpactGuru, Milaap, Ketto, GoFundMe, the Teacher Relief Fund and the SOL Non-Teaching Association. However, the amount remained substantially short of the funds required for the child’s treatment.

Mago subsequently approached Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh for further assistance. Taking cognisance of the urgency of the case, the Vice-Chancellor constituted an expert committee and convened a meeting to examine the proposal. The committee unanimously approved the recommendation for Rs 17 crore in financial assistance.

Mago said DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, South Campus Director Rajni Abbi and other committee members played an important role in translating the decision into action.

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The university’s intervention has provided a crucial opportunity for the child’s treatment, as any delay in arranging the required financial assistance could have put her life at risk.

The decision also highlights the role of educational institutions beyond their academic and administrative responsibilities, particularly in extending support during humanitarian emergencies.