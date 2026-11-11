DU delay in revising research assessment norms leaves students in the lurch

With the seventh semester of the fourth year of the undergraduate programme nearing its end, the University of Delhi (DU) is yet to notify a revised evaluation framework for its research component, even as it has increased the credits allocated to the Dissertation, Academic Project and Entrepreneurship tracks from six to 10 per semester, leaving students and teachers uncertain about the assessment criteria.

The delay has prompted the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) to write to DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, seeking the immediate issuance of revised evaluation guidelines for the seventh and eighth semesters under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), 2022. The teachers’ body has pointed out that the university’s existing assessment notifications continue to follow the earlier six-credit structure, despite the revision announced in July.

In its notification dated July 10, 2026, the university increased the weightage of the academic tracks by transferring four credits previously assigned to Discipline Specific Core (DSC) courses. As a result, the Dissertation, Academic Project and Entrepreneurship tracks now carry 10 credits each in semesters VII and VIII, taking their total weightage to 20 credits in the fourth year.

The notification also provides for a restructuring of course combinations. Students are now required to choose three courses in each semester from the available options: three Discipline Specific Electives (DSEs), two DSEs and one Generic Elective (GE), or one DSE and two GEs. Courses previously listed under DSC in the seventh and eighth semesters have been shifted to the respective disciplines’ DSE pools.

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However, the assessment framework has not been revised in line with the increased credits. The DTF has noted that the university’s notifications dated September 30, 2025, for the seventh semester, and January 8, 2026, for the eighth semester, continue to prescribe evaluation for a maximum of 240 marks, corresponding to the earlier six-credit structure. The revised 10-credit component requires an assessment framework for 400 marks.

In its letter to the Vice-Chancellor, the DTF said, “It is a matter of serious concern that the VII semester is coming to an end, and 4th year students and teachers are awaiting updated guidelines.”

The organisation has also demanded that feedback from students and teachers be incorporated into the revised guidelines. It has raised objections to the expectations being placed on undergraduate research students, particularly requirements relating to Scopus-indexed publications, books, book chapters, patents and presentations at recognised national or international conferences.

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The letter argues that an increase in credits and marks cannot, by itself, justify setting unrealistic research targets for undergraduate students. It points out that meaningful research requires sustained engagement and sufficient time to achieve depth and quality.

Criticising the university for the delay, Mithuraaj Dhusiya, a member of the DU Executive Council, said, “It is extremely unfortunate that the Delhi University administration has been continuously failing to timely notify students teachers basic information about changes in syllabi and various assessment structures. 7th semester is about to end in a fortnight and yet DU has not provided any information about UG research credit guidelines.”

DTF secretary and Miranda House associate professor Abha Dev Habib said the university was also yet to clarify the assessment mechanism for postgraduate research.

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“DU is failing to cope with the changes implemented\/! DU has not yet issued guidelines for the PG Research component in terms of Committees overseeing it and evaluation scheme. Sem III is ending in 10 days’ time; the 2022 batch is yet again at a loss.”

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta did not respond to calls seeking his response on the delay in issuing the revised evaluation guidelines.