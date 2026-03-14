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Home / Delhi / DU dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that it uses interviews to eliminate students

DU dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that it uses interviews to eliminate students

This was in response to the remarks of Gandhi alleging that the Delhi University eliminates students on the basis of caste

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:41 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File photo
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The Delhi University (DU) has dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that it uses interviews to eliminate students.

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In a post on X late on Friday, it said: “The University of Delhi admits students primarily based on the CUET scores, and the standard admission process does not mandate interviews for most undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.”

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“If the Leader of Opposition was referring to recruitments (such as faculty positions), the University in the recent past has recruited thousands of teachers across all categories. We strongly object to such comments, as they create a non-conducive environment in the University. The Leader of Opposition should have verified the facts before making such a statement. @EduMinOfIndia,” it added.

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This was in response to the remarks of Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleging that the DU eliminates students on the basis of caste.

“I had gone to the Delhi University. Interview is just a way to eliminate students. They ask what your caste is and then you fail in the interview,” Gandhi said on Friday while addressing an event in Lucknow to mark the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram.

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Targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Congress leader further said, “Take out the list of RSS. Those who are their pracharaks and seniors in the organisation, you will not find one OBC, one Dalit, one Adivasi among them. This is completely against the Constitution.”

This has triggered a further controversy, with the Indian National Teachers’ Congress (INTEC), along with some DU professors, including academic and executive council members, pointing out that public record shows that in several departments of the university, despite a large number of teaching posts being advertised under the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, qualified candidates were declared “not found suitable (NFS)” after the interview stage.

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