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Home / Delhi / DU ends ballot-box era: All colleges to use EVMs for DUSU polls this year

DU ends ballot-box era: All colleges to use EVMs for DUSU polls this year

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:25 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Harsh Yadav

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Tribune News Service

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New Delhi, August 14

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The ballot box is set to disappear from Delhi University’s (DU) student elections this year, with all DU colleges to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for both central DUSU and college union elections.

The university is procuring around 1,000 new EVMs ahead of the upcoming polls, bringing colleges that still use ballot boxes for their union elections into the machine-based voting system this year.

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The new EVMs are reportedly ready to be deployed for the elections.

Prof. Raj Kishor Sharma, Chief Election Officer, DU, confirmed the change, saying, “This year every college will have EVMs instead of ballot boxes. Earlier, colleges had ballot boxes for the college union posts.”

“However, after the purchase of EVMs, now all colleges will have their union elections using machines,” he added.

The university’s decision will effectively bring a uniform, EVM-based voting system across all DU colleges, ending the practice of having different voting mechanisms for central and college-level posts.

Nine EVMs in every college

The scale of the exercise can be gauged from the fact that each college is expected to use nine EVMs during the elections.

According to a college official, “Four machines will be used for the four central DUSU posts — President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary.”

“The remaining five machines will be used for the college union elections. These five posts can be named differently by individual colleges, as colleges have the flexibility to decide the designations of their respective union posts,” the college official added.

This means every college will have a nine-EVM setup: four machines for the central DUSU posts and five for college union posts.

The procurement of around 1,000 new EVMs changes that arrangement.

With machines now available for all colleges, DU is moving towards a single voting system for the entire student election process. The change is likely to make the conduct of polling more standardised across campuses, while also eliminating the need for colleges to arrange separate ballot-box-based voting for their union posts.

The EVM-based system will cover both tiers of the elections — the four central DUSU positions and five college-level union positions — making this year’s polls the first in which all DU colleges are set to conduct their student union elections entirely through electronic voting.

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