DU Executive Council meet today, Dyal Singh Evening College renaming row in focus

The University of Delhi (DU) Executive Council (EC) is scheduled to meet today, with the contentious issue of renaming Dyal Singh Evening College once again under scrutiny. Though the renaming proposal does not figure as a listed item on the meeting’s agenda, any discussion or reference to the matter during the proceedings could offer fresh indications about the university's position on the issue.

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The matter has been pending before the university since the college Governing Body (GB) at its meeting finalised two names, Dyal Singh Majithia College and Banda Singh Bahadur College, and forwarded them to DU for consideration.

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The GB's decision came amid a prolonged debate over the college’s name and its association with Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a description that both reflects and preserves the legacy of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, founder of institutions such as The Tribune, Punjab National Bank and the Dyal Singh Trust, whose legacy is linked to the institution.

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The proposed renaming has faced opposition from sections of college community, particularly faculty members and students, who raised questions over the move and called for wider consultation.

The issue has also acquired political and emotional overtones because of the historical legacy associated with Dyal Singh Majithia and the college's longstanding identity.

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The next stage of the process now rests with the university’s statutory bodies.

At today's EC meeting, the focus will be on whether the renaming is discussed during the proceedings, finds a mention under any relevant agenda item or is reflected in official record or minutes of meeting.

Any development from the meeting could provide the indication of the university’s next move.