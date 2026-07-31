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Home / Delhi / DU faculty member given compulsory retirement over sexual harassment charges

DU faculty member given compulsory retirement over sexual harassment charges

The case is at least a year old, and the ICC report was cleared and accepted by the Executive Council during Thursday's meeting

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The Delhi University (DU) has given compulsory retirement to a faculty member of its Department of Political Science following the recommendation of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in an alleged sexual harassment case, officials said on Friday.

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The recommendation was accepted by the university's Executive Council at its meeting on Thursday, an official said.

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"Following an ICC recommendation, the professor's penalty was compulsory retirement. The original complaint pertained to a student allegedly being harassed," the official told PTI.

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According to the official, the case is at least a year old, and the ICC report was cleared and accepted by the Executive Council during Thursday's meeting.

"The university has a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and will continue to implement measures aimed at ensuring a safe and secure environment for students and staff," the official said.

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Under the University Grants Commission regulations and provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, Internal Complaints Committees are empowered to inquire into complaints of sexual harassment and recommend action to the competent authority.

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