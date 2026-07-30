DU Freshers divided over recent student protests as new session begins

As the new academic session begins across Delhi University, opinions among freshers remain divided over the recent protests in the national capital, with some hailing them as a powerful expression of dissent while others questioning the manner in which they were conducted.

Advertisement

A first-year student at Ramjas College, 18-year-old Aman Kumar, who hails from Jaipur, said he had been closely following developments surrounding the protests and wanted to participate but could not travel to Delhi as his admission process was underway.

Advertisement

“I was following the updates from the protest regularly, not just on the news but also through all the content and reels that people were putting online about how this was one of the most intense student protests of our generation,” he said.

Advertisement

“I really wanted to take part, but considering that my parents would not allow me and my admissions were going on, I could not travel,” Kumar added.

Another first-year student of Miranda House, who did not wish to be identified, said her cousin had participated in the protest and while she understood the significance of the movement, concerns over her safety remained a major worry.

Advertisement

“My cousin sister, who resides in Delhi, had joined the protest. Of course, it was an amazing movement and we all understood the importance of it, but we were very worried about her safety. We could barely get in touch with her as the network was mostly down around the protest site,” she said.

For many first-year students, who followed the protests largely through social media, the movement also became one of their first encounters with student politics and collective action.

Ishika Chakraborty, a first-year student from a small town in West Bengal, said the scale of the protests offered her a new perspective on the power of student movements.

“I come from a small town in West Bengal, and the idea that students can come together and create a difference was new to me, even though I had heard stories about student movements before. Seeing it happen is a completely different experience,” she said.

“I could not wait to get to Delhi. I want to see what the campus is like during the DUSU elections,” Chakraborty said.

However, some students questioned whether the prolonged agitation and the disruptions caused by it were the most effective way of raising their concerns.

Rajeev Verma, a first-year student of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said his parents had repeatedly expressed reservations about the manner in which the protest unfolded.

“What my parents kept pointing out throughout the protest was that there might have been better ways to initiate a dialogue with the government. The protest caused disruption for several people, including the closure of metro stations and network connectivity being affected for days,” Verma said.

A first-year student of Hansraj College also said he was not entirely in favour of the way the protest took shape, though he acknowledged the concerns raised by the students.

“I understand why students were protesting and that they had genuine concerns, but I am not entirely in favour of the way the protest unfolded. My father was among the hundreds of commuters who were affected by the disruptions caused by the agitation,” he said.

The contrasting views among students come as Delhi University begins its new academic session, with thousands of freshers entering the university’s colleges amid continuing discussions over the recent student-led agitation.