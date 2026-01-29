DT
Home / Delhi / DU invites applications for competence enhancement scheme

DU invites applications for competence enhancement scheme

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:39 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Delhi University. File
The University of Delhi has invited applications for admission under its Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) for the academic year 2025–26, offering learners of all ages an opportunity to pursue selected papers alongside regular students.

According to the university, applications are open for papers offered by the university departments in the II and IV semesters, and by colleges in the II, IV and VI semesters of the academic session 2025–26. The scheme is aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is aimed at expanding access to higher education beyond conventional age and academic boundaries.

As envisaged under NEP 2020, CES seeks to provide “an opportunity for knowledge enhancement to the learners of any age to get enrolled and study along with the regular students of existing courses offered by the departments and colleges of the University of Delhi”.

