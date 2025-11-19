DU law students lament ‘strict’ attendance norms, lack of structured internship window

Law students at the University of Delhi have raised concerns over stringent attendance norms and the lack of a structured internship window — issues they say are affecting both their academic performance and professional preparedness.

Students argue that law, much like medical education, is a highly practical discipline requiring extensive hands on training and real world exposure. While medical students have a dedicated internship year built into their curriculum, law students are expected to manage their internships alongside regular classes. This often leaves them struggling to balance academic attendance requirements with essential professional experience.

“Medical students get a specific time for their internships and their final year is focused on practical learning. But in law, we have to juggle everything with our classes,” said a second-year law student, describing the pressures of managing workloads without institutional support.

The biggest challenge, students say, is attendance. Many report that they are unable to appear for examinations due to attendance shortages caused by time spent on mandatory or career critical internships. This creates a cycle of academic stress, missed opportunities and a fear of losing an academic year.

A third-year student said, “We want to learn practically, but every time we step out for an internship, we fear losing attendance. It feels like we’re being punished for trying to grow professionally.”

Another student highlighted the emotional toll of the system, saying, “Law is already a demanding course, and the constant anxiety about attendance makes it worse. We need a system that understands that internships are not optional they’re essential.”

The issue has become more urgent following a recent court order that caps the minimum attendance requirement at 70 per cent, with a 5 per cent relaxation at the discretion of the head of department or the Dean. The Delhi High Court had earlier observed that attendance norms for education in general and legal education in particular could not be made so stringent as to lead to mental trauma. In another directive, the court stated that no law student should be barred from taking examinations solely on the ground of shortage of attendance.

Despite these interventions, students claim that the relief is not always uniformly implemented, leaving many in uncertainty as exams approach.

The students are now urging the Bar Council of India (BCI) to create a more practical academic structure, one that formally allocates time for internships and reduces the conflict between gaining professional experience and meeting classroom obligations. They believe that without such reforms, law students will continue to face academic hurdles that compromise both their legal education and future careers.