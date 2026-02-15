DU lit fest ends with intellectual fervour

The three-day Delhi University Literature Festival (DULF) concluded on Saturday with a celebration of ideas, dialogue and culture, drawing enthusiastic participation across multiple venues in the capital.

At the valedictory session, Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor of University of Delhi, said the idea of “nation first” must be lived in spirit and not reduced to a mere slogan. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi reflected on India’s civilisational legacy and its growing global role, linking tradition with contemporary aspirations.

The festival featured wide-ranging discussions on nationhood, media ethics and the challenges confronting modern journalism. Senior journalists Anjana Om Kashyap, Rubika Liyaquat, Anand Narasimhan and Amitabh Agnihotri engaged audiences in conversations on the evolving media landscape. Thinkers such as Ram Madhav, Nilesh Kulkarni and Prafulla Ketkar explored India’s civilisational continuity and its influence on national discourse.

Adding a cultural dimension, actors Pankaj Tripathi and Piyush Mishra shared insights from their journeys in cinema and theatre. The festival also saw participation from Shehzad Poonawalla, Ankur Warikoo, Hindol Sengupta, Chanchalapati Dasa, Chandrachur Ghose, and wrestler Sangram Singh, who offered diverse perspectives aligned with the theme, “Nation First: Unity in Diversity.”