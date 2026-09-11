DU looks to double hostel capacity, but new beds years away

The proposed expansion, however, is largely dependent on projects that are still under construction. The university administration officials said several hostels are expected to be completed in the coming months, while work on other projects is yet to begin.

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Among the major projects under construction is a 1,450-seat Institute of Eminence hostel at the Dhaka Complex, which is nearing completion. A 1,000-seat women's hostel, Nirbhaya Residential Accommodation, and a 1,050-seat studio apartment complex are also being built.

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The university has said its hostel capacity is likely to more than double over a four to five-year period. It also plans to submit proposals for several additional hostel projects to the government.

The push to expand residential facilities comes at a time when the safety and living conditions of students staying in private accommodation have come under greater scrutiny after the Satya Niketan tragedy. The incident has also brought renewed attention to the dependence of students on privately run hostels and paying guest accommodation in areas around the university.

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Against this backdrop, the DU has told all college principals to review the residential facilities available to students and expedite the completion of hostels already under construction.

“In addition to existing hostels, if any hostel is currently under construction at your institution, efforts should be made to complete it promptly so that it becomes available to students as soon as possible,” university said.

The principals have also been told to explore the possibility of constructing new hostels on their campuses. The university has advised them to assess available space, government schemes and other requirements before preparing plans and beginning construction.

While the proposed 5,544 additional seats could significantly improve access to university accommodation, the expansion also highlights the long-standing gap between the demand for student housing and the hostel capacity available on campus. For thousands of students who currently depend on private hostels and PGs, the relief will come only as these projects are completed and made operational.