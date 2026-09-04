DU opens India’s first Carbon Garden

In a city battling toxic air, the University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday opened a 2,000 square foot patch of green that, it hopes, can offer a nature-based answer to urban pollution.

The university inaugurated India’s first Carbon Garden at its Department of Botany, with Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Yogesh Singh planting a “Kalpavriksha” sapling to mark the occasion.

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The garden, developed on the lawn outside the Department of Botany, is more than a conventional green space. It has been designed as an urban ecosystem services model and mini biodiversity park, bringing together around 50 species of herbs, shrubs and trees in a compact urban setting.

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Warning that Delhi’s pollution crisis requires urgent action, Prof Singh said, “If we do not take the right steps, Delhi will become the pollution capital,” while calling on the DU’s departments and colleges to establish similar carbon gardens on their campuses.

He said the environmental damage caused by unsustainable human activity could not be addressed through technology alone. “We will have to take several other steps and make efforts that provide sustainable solutions. The Carbon Garden is a commendable initiative in this direction,” he said.

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The garden seeks to harness the natural ability of plants and microorganisms to absorb carbon dioxide and certain pollutants from the atmosphere while helping enrich depleted soil.

Its biodiversity extends beyond trees and flowering plants, with algae, fungi, bacteria, bryophytes, pteridophytes, gymnosperms and angiosperms represented in the space.

The garden also houses Spirulina (Arthrospira), while the bark of trees provides a habitat for microbiota that can consume gases such as methane, hydrogen, carbon monoxide and other volatile organic compounds.

Prof Singh also used the occasion to flag what he called the need for climate-sensitive urban planning. “As a result, glass- covered multi-storeyed buildings have come up without considering that those countries require more natural light according to their environmental conditions, whereas India receives abundant sunlight for nearly 300 days a year,” he said.

He added that such buildings require at least 30–40 per cent more electricity in India to keep them cool. Therefore, development plans should take into account India’s environmental conditions and requirements, he said.

Prof Dinabandhu Sahu, Head of the Department of Botany and founder of the Carbon Garden, said the initiative was conceived as a response to the growing challenges of air and soil pollution.

The project follows a national conference held at the DU in March, where experts endorsed carbon gardens as a replicable, economical and sustainable nature-based solution for polluted and land-scarce cities.

The initiative, the DU said, was ultimately aimed at improving air quality, strengthening urban biodiversity and contributing to the mental well-being, showing how even a small green space can carry a much larger environmental ambition.