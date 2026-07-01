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Home / Delhi / DU opens UG admissions for over 1,000 ECA seats

DU opens UG admissions for over 1,000 ECA seats

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:15 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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The University of Delhi (DU) has opened admissions for 1,370 undergraduate seats under the extra-curricular activities (ECA) quota for the 2026-27 academic session, offering talented students another opportunity to secure admission to one of the country’s premier universities through achievements beyond academics.

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Admissions will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG 2026) and are open to candidates who have appeared for the CUET (UG) 2026 examination. The ECA quota recognises excellence in cultural, literary, artistic and community-based activities, enabling students to strengthen their academic credentials with notable extracurricular achievements.

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This year, admissions under the ECA quota will be offered across 14 categories, including theatre, Indian classical and folk dance, vocal and instrumental music, debate, creative writing, photography, painting, filmmaking, choreography, yoga, NCC and NSS.

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Among all categories, Indian classical dance has the highest number of seats at 125, followed by theatre with 123 seats and Indian vocal music with 109 seats. DU has also earmarked seats for specialised disciplines such as western flute, sarod, Indian violin, sculpture and animation.

Several prominent colleges, including Hindu College, Hansraj College, Kirori Mal College, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Sri Venkateswara College, Gargi College and Ramjas College, will offer admissions under the ECA quota across various disciplines. Admission under the ECA quota will be based on a combination of academic performance and talent assessment. Delhi University has assigned. 25 per cent weightage to the candidate’s CUET (UG) 2026 score. 75 per cent weightage to ECA certificates, performance trials and practical evaluation conducted by the university.

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