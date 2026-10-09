DU orders safety audit of campus, colleges, hostels; report sought by October 12

The University of Delhi (DU) has directed college principals, department heads and hostel authorities to identify safety concerns across the campus, colleges and residential facilities for women, with a deadline of October 12 to submit detailed reports on issues requiring urgent intervention.

The directions were discussed during an urgent online meeting convened by the university Proctor on Friday, following concerns over women's safety. The meeting was attended by college principals, deans, directors, heads of departments, hostel provosts, wardens and resident tutors.

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The university has asked the authorities to identify poorly lit areas, blind spots and take immediate steps to repair non-functional lights, install additional streetlights and strategically place CCTV cameras. Overgrown trees obstructing visibility are also to be pruned to improve illumination and reduce potential safety risks.

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As part of the measures, colleges have been asked to organise gender-sensitisation workshops and a seven-day self-defence crash course for students in coordination with the Delhi Police. The women's safety helpline numbers 1091 and 112 must be prominently displayed and publicised across campus premises.

The Proctor has directed all concerned authorities to submit detailed lists of women's safety and security concerns in hard copy or digital format by 5 pm on October 12 to facilitate the identification and timely resolution of problems.

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The meeting also discussed strengthening police presence around colleges and hostels through dedicated surveillance teams. Participants called for the installation of an adequate number of pink booths for women and improvements in the functioning of the Vamika police van, which is used for rapid response.

In addition to security arrangements, the university has called for an assessment of the structural condition of campus buildings, colleges and hostels. Officials have been asked to coordinate with the Engineering Department to identify infrastructure related concerns and report those requiring urgent repairs.

The Proctor assured participants that necessary precautionary measures would be taken in line with the discussions, with the university aiming to address safety concerns and improve security across its campuses and residential facilities.