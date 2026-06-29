DU PG admissions 2026: Correction, mid-entry window opens on July 2, 3rd seat allocation list on July 6

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the next phase of the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduate (CSAS-PG) Admissions 2026, giving aspirants another opportunity to secure admission, upgrade their allotted seats, or make corrections to their application forms.

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The university has also released the complete schedule for the third round of seat allocation, performance-based programmes, and admissions under the CW, Sports, and Ward supernumerary quotas.

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Upgrade window opens June 30

Candidates who have already confirmed their admission by paying the admission fee in the first or second allocation round can opt for either the ‘Freeze’ or ‘Upgrade’ option between 10 am on June 30 and 4:59 pm on July 1.

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The university has clarified that only candidates who have accepted their allotted seat and are eligible for an upgrade can avail themselves of this facility. Those who have already received their first preference or selected the ‘Freeze’ option will not be eligible for an upgrade.

Fresh opportunity through mid-entry

DU will open the Mid-Entry and Correction Window from 10 am on July 2 until 4.59 pm on July 4, allowing fresh applicants as well as already registered candidates to participate in the admission process.

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The Mid-Entry option is intended for candidates who either did not register for CSAS (PG) 2026 or were unable to complete their application earlier. Such applicants will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000.

During the same period, registered candidates can also edit eligible fields in their application forms, including corrections related to eligibility details. However, the university has specified that the category can be changed only once, and candidates who have already availed themselves of this option will not be permitted to modify it again.

3rd PG allocation list will be announced on July 6

The third round of CSAS-PG seat allocation, along with the first allocation list for performance-based programmes such as MFA, MA Music, B.P.Ed., and M.P.Ed., will be announced on July 6.

Meanwhile, the allocation list for admissions under the Children/Widows (CW), Sports, and Ward supernumerary quotas will be declared on July 7.

Seat acceptance and fee payment schedule

Candidates allotted seats in the third round and performance-based programmes must accept their seats between July 6 and July 9 (up to 4:59 pm). Those admitted under the CW, Sports, and Ward quotas can complete seat acceptance from July 7 to July 9.

Departments and colleges will verify applications until July 10, while the last date for payment of the admission fee is July 11 (4:59 pm).

More admission rounds possible

The university has also indicated that additional rounds of CSAS-PG admissions may be conducted if seats remain vacant after the third allocation round, giving eligible candidates another opportunity to secure admission.