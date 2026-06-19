DU PG admissions cross 10,000 acceptances; over 7,800 students complete fee payment

The University of Delhi’s (DU) postgraduate admissions process has gathered momentum, with more than 10,000 candidates accepting seats offered in the first round of allocations for two-year PG programmes.

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According to the latest admission update released on Friday, a total of 11,548 seats were allocated in the first round, out of which 10,393 candidates accepted their allotted seats.

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The university further stated that 7,831 candidates had completed their respective fee payments by Friday evening, while 1,983 applications had been approved by the respective Heads of Departments (HoDs).

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The university has reminded candidates that the deadline for the payment of admission fees is 11.59 pm on Friday (June 19), making it a crucial date for applicants seeking to secure their seats.

Meanwhile, admissions to the five-year integrated law programme have also progressed, with the university reporting 104 confirmed admissions after the completion of the first and second rounds of seat allocation.

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DU has announced that the third round of law admissions will begin on June 22.

For B.Tech admissions, the registration process concluded on June 18, with the university receiving 3,620 applications.

Candidates who have already registered, have been given an opportunity to make corrections in their application forms through a correction window, open from June 19 to 4.59 pm on June 20.

DU further announced that the first B.Tech admission list will be released on June 24, marking the next major milestone in the undergraduate engineering admission process.

With thousands of students finalising admissions across programmes, the coming days are expected to witness further movement in seat confirmations as fee payment deadlines and subsequent allocation rounds are completed.