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Home / Delhi / DU placement fair draws 7,000 students

DU placement fair draws 7,000 students

 69 firms offer 1,830 job, internship opportunities

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Harsh Yadav
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:45 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Over 7,000 students turned up at Delhi University’s (DU) internship and placement fair on Wednesday, as 69 companies offered 1,830 job and internship opportunities across sectors.

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Organised by the Central Placement Cell under the aegis of the Office of the Dean of Student Welfare, ‘Avasar 2.0’ was held for providing students an opportunity to interact directly with recruiters and explore employment and internship options.

The fair saw participation from companies representing diverse professional domains, with students getting an opportunity to discuss vacancies, eligibility criteria, job profiles, recruitment procedures and skills expected by employers. The organisers said the initiative was aimed at giving students greater exposure to industry requirements while creating a common platform for employers and job seekers.

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The compensation offered by participating organisations was among the major attractions of the fair. Infuingo offered the highest placement package mentioned at Rs 10 lakh per annum, while international organisation Sprix Japan offered an internship stipend of Rs 60,000. PPGF also offered an internship carrying a stipend of around Rs 40,000.

The large turnout also made the fair a significant platform for students looking beyond traditional campus placement processes. Apart from recruitment opportunities, direct interaction with companies enabled students to understand the expectations of employers and the skills required for different roles.

The event was organised under the guidance of DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh and the leadership of Dean of Student Welfare Prof Ranjan Kumar Tripathi. The university said the initiative was aimed at strengthening industry academia engagement and ensuring wider access to career opportunities for students across its colleges and departments.

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