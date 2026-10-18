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Home / Delhi / DU plans to turn vacant quarters into student accommodation

DU plans to turn vacant quarters into student accommodation

Surveys unused quarters across hostels, move aims to ease shortage of affordable housing for students

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Delhi University. File
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The University of Delhi (DU) is exploring the conversion of vacant Type-I quarters across its hostels into temporary student accommodation to address the shortage of affordable housing, particularly for students coming to the Capital from outside Delhi.

The proposal is part of a broader effort to make better use of existing infrastructure while the construction of new hostels remains dependent on government approvals and funding. An eight-member committee has recommended exploring the conversion of vacant residential quarters into temporary student accommodation.

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Rajni Abbi, Director, South Campus, DU, said, “Some vacant faculty quarters are being repaired and are being temporarily utilised to accommodate students in view of the acute shortage of hostel facilities. Since the construction of new hostels is a time-consuming process and depends on government approvals and funding, making use of existing infrastructure can provide immediate relief to students.”

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“We are in the process of finalising an online portal through which students will be asked to provide details of their current accommodation, including whether they live at home, in a paying guest facility or in shared accommodation. This data will help us understand students’ accommodation needs across the campus and can also support the relevant authorities in assessing the safety and infrastructure of paying guest facilities,” she added.

Prof KP Singh said the university was considering multiple measures to expand accommodation capacity, including renovating vacant Type-I quarters and increasing occupancy in existing hostels.

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“To address the shortage of student accommodation, the university is exploring multiple measures, including increasing capacity in existing hostels and converting vacant Type-I quarters into accommodation for students. These quarters, which typically comprise a room, a kitchen and a bathroom, can be renovated to provide basic facilities and accommodate students through shared arrangements. At PG Men’s Hostel, six vacant Type-I quarters have already been renovated following the proposal, with the initiative receiving the Vice-Chancellor’s support. The engineering department has also been tasked with conducting a university-wide survey to identify vacant Type-I quarters, which can subsequently be renovated for student use. These rooms will be available for students from November 2.”

“Following the programme, the university intends to explore the use of these renovated quarters as an alternative accommodation facility for students. The university has also begun efforts to increase hostel capacity by converting single-sharing rooms into double-sharing arrangements, wherever feasible, to accommodate more students,” he added.

The university is also working to assess students’ accommodation needs through an online portal that will collect details of their current living arrangements. The proposed measures could provide additional options for students who otherwise depend on private paying guest facilities amid limited hostel availability.

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