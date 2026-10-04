DU Prof represents nation at UNESCO summit in Germany

Professor Kumar Ashutosh, Head of the Department of Continuing Education and Extension at the University of Delhi (DU), represented India at the International UNESCO Chair Conference 2026 hosted by TU Dortmund University, Germany.

According to the university, Ashutosh was the only invited speaker from India at the conference. Held on the theme “International Cooperation in Higher Education and TVET: Bridging the Gap Between Theory and Practice of SDGs”, the conference brought together academicians, researchers, policymakers and practitioners from different countries to discuss the role of higher education and technical and vocational education and training in translating Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) into practical outcomes.

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Prof Ashutosh presented his research paper, “Bridging the Digital Skills Gap in the Tourism Workforce: Evidence from the European Union and India”.

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Ashutosh held discussions with representatives of international universities and institutions on possible collaborations, including joint research, and faculty and student exchanges.

Ashutosh also visited a vocational training institute in Germany to study the country’s practice-oriented vocational education model. The institute provides hands-on training in areas such as automobile technology, dentistry, electrical systems and heating technology.