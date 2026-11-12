Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / DU professor sent on forced leave after student alleges inappropriate behaviour

DU professor sent on forced leave after student alleges inappropriate behaviour

The complaint has been sent to the college's Internal Complaints Committee

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:40 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The student had filed the complaint on November 2, two days after the alleged incident. File
Advertisement

A professor at Delhi University's Satywati College has been sent on "forced leave" following a complaint of alleged inappropriate behaviour by a woman student, according to faculty members of the college.

The complaint has been sent to the college's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

"As per what we have heard, the professor was one of the expected applicants for the vice principal post in the college," a faculty member said on grounds of anonymity.

"Whether the complaint holds true will, of course, be examined by the ICC in due course, but he apparently sent some literature by Saadat Hasan Manto to the student, which might be part of a regular exercise," the faculty member added.

Advertisement

The student had filed the complaint on November 2, two days after the alleged incident.

This comes mere days after an assistant professor from DU's Daulat Ram College was also placed on mandatory leave, following a complaint of sexual harassment, molestation and alleged intimidation regarding academic retaliation. The case is with the ICC as well.

There was no immediate response from Satyawati College's principal Subhash Kumar Singh regarding the issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts