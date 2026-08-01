DU releases revised PG seat matrix, offers 2,565 seats across 44 programmes

The University of Delhi (DU) on Friday released the revised seat matrix for admission to its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session, offering 2,565 seats across 44 programmes in the faculties of Arts, Commerce and Science.

Advertisement

The university also reminded applicants that July 31 is the last date to complete both Phase I and Phase II registrations. No fresh registrations will be accepted after the deadline.

Advertisement

Programmes with the highest intake include MA English, Hindi, Economics, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Sanskrit, M Com, MSc Computer Science and MSc Mathematics, with 126 seats each. The seat distribution in these programmes includes 49 seats for the Unreserved category, 32 for OBC (NCL), 18 for SC, nine for ST, 12 for EWS and six for PwBD candidates.

Advertisement

Several programmes, including MSc Botany, Chemistry, Electronics, Physics, Zoology, MA Applied Psychology, MA Psychology, and postgraduate courses in Hindustani and Karnataka Music, have 63 seats each. M.A. Geography has 106 seats, while MSc Statistics has 54 seats.

The revised matrix also covers language and specialised programmes such as Arabic, Bengali, French, German, Persian, Environmental Studies, Biomedical Sciences, Food and Nutrition, Development Communication and Extension, Human Development and Childhood Studies, and Resource Management and Design Application.

Advertisement

DU said the registration window for one-year PG programmes would close on July 31 at 11.59 pm. A correction window for registered candidates will remain open from 12 noon to 11.59 pm on August 1, allowing them to edit personal profile and academic details.

The university clarified that the number of seats may vary and that supernumerary seats will be allocated as per DU norms. Candidates have been advised to check the respective department websites for programme-wise fee details before completing the admission process.