DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / DU releases revised PG seat matrix, offers 2,565 seats across 44 programmes

DU releases revised PG seat matrix, offers 2,565 seats across 44 programmes

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:51 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi University. File photo
Advertisement

The University of Delhi (DU) on Friday released the revised seat matrix for admission to its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session, offering 2,565 seats across 44 programmes in the faculties of Arts, Commerce and Science.

Advertisement

The university also reminded applicants that July 31 is the last date to complete both Phase I and Phase II registrations. No fresh registrations will be accepted after the deadline.

Advertisement

Programmes with the highest intake include MA English, Hindi, Economics, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Sanskrit, M Com, MSc Computer Science and MSc Mathematics, with 126 seats each. The seat distribution in these programmes includes 49 seats for the Unreserved category, 32 for OBC (NCL), 18 for SC, nine for ST, 12 for EWS and six for PwBD candidates.

Advertisement

Several programmes, including MSc Botany, Chemistry, Electronics, Physics, Zoology, MA Applied Psychology, MA Psychology, and postgraduate courses in Hindustani and Karnataka Music, have 63 seats each. M.A. Geography has 106 seats, while MSc Statistics has 54 seats.

The revised matrix also covers language and specialised programmes such as Arabic, Bengali, French, German, Persian, Environmental Studies, Biomedical Sciences, Food and Nutrition, Development Communication and Extension, Human Development and Childhood Studies, and Resource Management and Design Application.

Advertisement

DU said the registration window for one-year PG programmes would close on July 31 at 11.59 pm. A correction window for registered candidates will remain open from 12 noon to 11.59 pm on August 1, allowing them to edit personal profile and academic details.

The university clarified that the number of seats may vary and that supernumerary seats will be allocated as per DU norms. Candidates have been advised to check the respective department websites for programme-wise fee details before completing the admission process.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts