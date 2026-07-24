DU renames SOL as Centre for Distance and Online Education, approves Arun Jaitley sports scholarship

The University of Delhi’s Academic Council (AC), at its 1027th meeting held on Friday, approved the renaming of School of Open Learning (SOL) as Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). It also approved the proposal to institute a scholarship in the name of former Union Minister and ex-DUSU president, the late Arun Jaitley, for three undergraduate sportspersons.

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The meeting was chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh.

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As per the decision, the Principal of SOL will be re-designated as Director, CDOE. The recommendation was earlier made by Governing Body of SOL.

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The renaming is aimed at aligning the institution with the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) revised 2022 regulations. Under these provisions, higher education institutions other than open universities that offer programmes through distance and online modes are required to have a CDOE.

According to the proposal, the head of the CDOE will be a Director serving as a full-time regular officer, with a position not lower than that of an Associate Professor.

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SOL was given its present name on November 24, 2003, through a DU Executive Council resolution. UGC granted approval to the name in 2021. Prior to this, the institution was known as School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education.

Arun Jaitley Scholarship for three sports students from August 13

The Academic Council also cleared the proposal to institute ‘Late Arun Jaitley Scholarship’ for three undergraduate sports students, in accordance with the revised DU guidelines on donations for scholarships, awards, and capital assets.

The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students who participate in sports at the national or international level. At least one of the three scholarships will be reserved for a female student.

The three scholarships will have a combined annual value of Rs 50,000, to be divided equally among the recipients. The scholarships will be funded from the interest earned on a principal corpus of Rs 10 lakh and will be awarded for a period of 20 years.

The scholarship committee has recommended that the inaugural programme be held on August 13, with the award ceremony to be organised on August 13 every year.